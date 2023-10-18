Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

