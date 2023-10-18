Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average of $180.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

