Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.27.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.