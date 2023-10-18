Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

ORCL stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

