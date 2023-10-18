Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $1,647,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 961,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,121,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

