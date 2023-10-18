Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) versus Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Critical Survey

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli N/A N/A N/A Mondelez International 12.13% 15.49% 6.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and Mondelez International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli 1 1 1 0 2.00 Mondelez International 0 3 13 0 2.81

Dividends

Mondelez International has a consensus target price of $79.47, indicating a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Mondelez International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli pays an annual dividend of $6.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Mondelez International pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mondelez International pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mondelez International has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Mondelez International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and Mondelez International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli N/A N/A N/A $1,335.70 8.12 Mondelez International $31.50 billion 2.74 $2.72 billion $3.02 21.04

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondelez International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

(Get Free Report)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Kilchberg, Switzerland.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.