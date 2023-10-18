Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCO opened at $321.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $233.22 and a one year high of $363.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.79.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

