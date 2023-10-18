MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 1.5% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,834,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,020,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,041 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MSCI traded down $10.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.12 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.