MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $600.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $610.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.73.

MSCI stock traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.07. 47,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,078. MSCI has a twelve month low of $388.12 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.38 and a 200-day moving average of $506.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

