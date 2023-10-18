M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $192.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

