Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 15,400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

