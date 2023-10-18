Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.