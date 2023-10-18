Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $174.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.46 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

