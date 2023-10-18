Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,535 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.38.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

