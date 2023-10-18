Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after acquiring an additional 244,930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $272.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.96 and its 200 day moving average is $248.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.21 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.