Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

