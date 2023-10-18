NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.19. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

