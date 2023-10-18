Nasdaq, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

