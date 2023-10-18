Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 1.1 %
NAII stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.59. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.64%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
