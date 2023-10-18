Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 1.1 %

NAII stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.59. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

