NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 35,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 171,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 224.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

