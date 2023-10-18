NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.59 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

NTCT opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $38.02.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $417,440 in the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 158.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

