NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 126,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 432,629 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTCT

NetScout Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.69.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $417,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $20,592,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,189,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,723,000 after purchasing an additional 561,010 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 82.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 317,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.