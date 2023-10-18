Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Down 2.9%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.32 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 850,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,427,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

