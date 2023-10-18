NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.32

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.32 and last traded at C$14.29, with a volume of 24073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.02. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of C$885.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$854.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2860302 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

