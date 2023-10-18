NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,106,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $453,288,000 after acquiring an additional 188,256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 196,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.26. 1,919,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

