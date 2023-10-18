NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 82,985 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

