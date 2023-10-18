Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 12187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $732.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Noah by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,389,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,740,000 after buying an additional 1,451,703 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Noah by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Noah by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 805,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Noah by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

