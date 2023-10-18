Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,707,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,813,417 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $3.96.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 4.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 9.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 10.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 31,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 32.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
