Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,707,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,813,417 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $3.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nomura alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nomura

Nomura Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 4.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 9.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 10.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 31,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 32.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.