Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.45.

Northern Trust Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,701. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

