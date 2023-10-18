Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $64.32 and last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 1353383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.61.

The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.45.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 5,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1,257.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

