Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $120,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $494.74. 228,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.58.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.