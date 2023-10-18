Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Notable Labs Stock Performance

About Notable Labs

(Get Free Report)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Notable Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Notable Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.