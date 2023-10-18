NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of NOV worth $42,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 896,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,330. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

