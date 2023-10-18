NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 2.9%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 108,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,171,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after buying an additional 820,315 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,684 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

