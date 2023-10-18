Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NOVN opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $198,906.50, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

