NU (NYSE:NU) PT Raised to $10.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. NU has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.29.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NU will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 17.3% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NU by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 487.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 158,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

