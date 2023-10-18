Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.72

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 151601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.