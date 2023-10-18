Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

