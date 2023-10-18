Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.5 %

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

