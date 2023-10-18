Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Down to $1.65

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.60. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 41,274 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Olaplex Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

