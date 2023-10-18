Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 4.1%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.82 and last traded at $70.84. Approximately 785,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 994,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,139 shares of company stock valued at $907,006 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

