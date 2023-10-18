Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ONCT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.