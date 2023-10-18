Opsens (TSE:OPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.85

Shares of Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 300608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

Separately, Raymond James cut Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$328.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.54, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.75.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

