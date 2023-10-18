Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Trading Down 3.5%

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 4,106,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,234,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,279,567,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.