Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,108 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

