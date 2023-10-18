Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 4.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.81. 299,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,921,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 85,988 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 123.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 156,177 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

