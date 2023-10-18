PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.36

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 2051817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $772.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
