Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,154,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 3,883,289 shares.The stock last traded at $15.62 and had previously closed at $15.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.