Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

PARA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,438,727. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

