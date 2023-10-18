Parnassus Investments LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

